WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey allows refugees to return to Syria for Ramadan
The Turkish government is opening the Kilis checkpoint so refugees can cross back over into Syria to spend the final days of Ramadan with their families.
Turkey allows refugees to return to Syria for Ramadan
The border region from Azaz to Jarablus down to Al Bab in northern Syria was secured from Daesh and the PKK during the Turkey-backed Operation Euphrates Shield which started late last year. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

The Turkish government has opened two border crossings this week to allow refugees to return to Syria to celebrate the final days of Ramadan with their families.

Thousands have gone to the border for the opportunity to cross. They can remain in Syria for 30 days. But if they stay longer, they won't be allowed to return to Turkey.

Mouhsin Deicar has travelled a thousand miles for the opportunity. It has been years since he has seen his ailing mother.

RECOMMENDED

"I want to go to Azaz to see my mother. She is sick and her condition [is] getting worse. She lives with my sister. God willing I will be able to cross."

TRT World 's Alaatin Kilic has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt