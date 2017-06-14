WORLD
Life slowly returns to normal in parts of Mosul
Eight months into the US-backed offensive to take control of Mosul, all of the city has been retaken by Iraqi government forces except an enclave by the western bank of the Tigris river.
About 800,000 people, more than a third of the pre-war population of Mosul, have already fled the city, seeking refuge with friends and relatives or in camps. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

As Iraqi troops make gains against Daesh in the Zanjili district of western Mosul, the fighting is forcing more people from their homes. Most of them have found safety just across the Tigris river, in the east of the city, where life is slowly returning to normal.

Iraqi security forces are more than eight months into a massive operation to retake Mosul from Daesh, which overran the city and swathes of other territory three years ago.

Now, Daesh's grip on Mosul has been reduced to the Old City and several nearby areas.

TRT World 's Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
