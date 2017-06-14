Iraqi forces repelled a major counter-attack by Daesh fighters, many of them wearing suicide vests, in a district south of the Old City of Mosul, their remaining enclave in the city, at dawn on Wednesday, a police commander said.

The counter-attack came just a day after Iraqi forces recaptured the Zanjili district located to the north of the Old City in west Mosul.

Dozens of Daesh fighters were killed in the operations to push back the militants, the commander said.

Residents said the members of the Daesh terrorist group seized a number of blocks in the Al Danadan district before being driven out in fierce clashes.

In an online statement, Daesh said it killed 40 from the federal police forces deployed in west Mosul and destroyed eight military vehicles.

Iraqi forces in mid-October last year launched a huge operation, their largest in years, to retake Mosul, the country's second largest city.

The troops retook eastern Mosul in January and began a renewed push on May 27 to capture the remaining enclave.

Baghdad talks

A high level Syrian regime forces' delegation held talks in Baghdad with Iraqi counterparts on border security in the first public visit of its kind in years to coordinate the fight against Daesh, the Iraqi defence ministry said on Wednesday.