Romania's PM says he will not resign for now
Grindeanu has been under pressure to reshuffle his team, with some senior politicians from both the PSD and ALDE accusing his cabinet of poor performance and failing to uphold the governing programme.
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Wednesday he would not resign right away after his ruling Social Democrats (PSD) withdrew their political support for his cabinet, potentially opening the way for prolonged political instability.

The PSD wound up a week-long performance review of Grindeanu's six-month-old cabinet on Wednesday evening and found it had failed to uphold an ambitious governing programme that has won the party an election victory in December and a comfortable parliament majority.

Grindeanu said he would stay in the post until centre-right President Klaus Iohannis held consultations with political parties and announced a replacement premier from the PSD.

The ruling coalition can launch a vote of no-confidence procedure in parliament to remove him from office.

