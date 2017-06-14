​Uber Technologies Inc director David Bonderman said on Tuesday that he has resigned from the company's board following a remark he made during an Uber staff meeting that was widely seen as offensive to women.

Bonderman's ill-timed remark came during an all-staff meeting Tuesday to discuss of how the ride-services company plans to transform itself following a probe into sexual harassment at the company.

Bonderman said in a statement sent to Reuters that he did not want his comments to create a distraction for Uber, which is working to rid its culture of sexual harassment and discrimination.

His resignation from the board is effective Wednesday morning.

During Tuesday's meeting, Uber board member Arianna Huffington spoke to employees about the importance of adding more women to the board of directors.

"There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board, it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board," Huffington said.

In response, Bonderman said: "Actually, what it shows is that it's much more likely to be more talking."