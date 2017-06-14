POLITICS
How do professional Muslim athletes handle fasting during Ramadan?
Fasting is considered one of the five pillars of Islam. The other four include the testimony of faith, prayer, giving charity to the needy and the pilgrimage to Mecca.
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

As Muslims around the world observe the month of Ramadan, fasting can be very difficult for professional athletes.

For the past few years, Ramadan has been observed during summer. As such, the hours of fasting are longer than usual, particularly in the northern hemisphere.

In some parts of the world, the fasting period in a day can be up to 21 hours long.

TRT World'sSemra Hunter, spoke to people from the Turkish and Albanian national teams to find out how they cope.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
