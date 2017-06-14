June 14, 2017
As Muslims around the world observe the month of Ramadan, fasting can be very difficult for professional athletes.
For the past few years, Ramadan has been observed during summer. As such, the hours of fasting are longer than usual, particularly in the northern hemisphere.
In some parts of the world, the fasting period in a day can be up to 21 hours long.
TRT World'sSemra Hunter, spoke to people from the Turkish and Albanian national teams to find out how they cope.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies