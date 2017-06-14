Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday said it had documented cases where workers building venues for Russia's 2018 football World Cup had been left unpaid, made to work in dangerously cold conditions, or suffered reprisals for raising concerns.

The sport's world governing body, FIFA, announced a monitoring system in 2016 for labour conditions at Russia's World Cup stadiums, and says the system has helped to improve labour standards.

But in a statement accompanying the New York-based campaign group's report, HRW's associate Europe and Central Asia Director Jane Buchanan said:

"Construction workers on World Cup stadiums face exploitation and abuse, and FIFA has not yet shown that it can effectively monitor, prevent, and remedy these issues."

TRT World spoke with journalist Håvard Melnæs who first exposed the exploitation.

FIFA said that "while incompliances with relevant labour standards continue to be found – something to be expected in a project of this scale – the overall message of exploitation on the construction sites portrayed by HRW does not correspond with FIFA's assessment."