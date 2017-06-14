Rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs was named the world's highest-paid entertainer ousting pop singer Taylor Swift who fell to 49th place on the Forbes annual list.

Beyonce moved into the second spot with $105 million, courtesy of her best-selling Lemonade album and world tour, while British author JK Rowling moved back into the top three with $95 million thanks largely to her Harry Potter spinoff movie franchise Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Combs, 47, earned an estimated $130 million in the 12 months ending on June 1, 2017, Forbes said.

It attributed the big payout to his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, earnings from his Sean John clothing line, and his partnership with Ciroc vodka.

Last year, Combs came in 22nd on the list in a year when Swift bested all-comers with $170 million after her best-selling 1989 album and world tour.