WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide attack in Mogadishu claimed by al Shabab
Gunfire followed the attack on the Posh Hotel, the only venue with a discotheque in the capital, Mogadishu.
Suicide attack in Mogadishu claimed by al Shabab
FILE: Two ambulances report to an incident in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

A suicide bomber rammed into a hotel in the centre of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday killing at least nine people.

The attack was claimed by militant group al Shabab.

Gunfire followed the attack on the Posh Hotel, the only venue with a discotheque in the capital.

Witnesses said the whole district was cordoned off by police, and that sporadic gunfire could still be heard.

"The suicide car bomb targeted its entrance. There is gunfire inside the hotel, but I am not sure if fighters are inside," Moahmed Hussein, a police officer, said.

Gunmen stormed a restaurant adjacent to the hotel, another police officer said, but was unable to provide details.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World spoke with journalist Abdulaziz Billow Ali for more on the attack.

Al Shabab, which has carried out a campaign of suicide bombings in its bid to topple the Somali government and impose its distorted interpretation of Islam, claimed responsibility.

"A mujahid (fighter) with his suicide car bomb martyred himself after he rammed into Posh Hotel, which is a nightclub. The operation goes on," Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group's military spokesman said.

Since losing large swathes of territory to African Union peacekeepers supporting the government, the group has frequently launched raids and deadly attacks in Mogadishu and other regions controlled by the federal government.

Somalia has been at war since 1991, when clan-based warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts