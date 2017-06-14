A suicide bomber rammed into a hotel in the centre of the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday killing at least nine people.

The attack was claimed by militant group al Shabab.

Gunfire followed the attack on the Posh Hotel, the only venue with a discotheque in the capital.

Witnesses said the whole district was cordoned off by police, and that sporadic gunfire could still be heard.

"The suicide car bomb targeted its entrance. There is gunfire inside the hotel, but I am not sure if fighters are inside," Moahmed Hussein, a police officer, said.

Gunmen stormed a restaurant adjacent to the hotel, another police officer said, but was unable to provide details.