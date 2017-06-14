WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands killed in Philippines since Duterte's war on drugs began
Many small-time users and dealers have been killed in the Philippines since Duterte took office on June 30. Police say about one-third of the victims were shot by officers in self-defence during legitimate operations.
Thousands killed in Philippines since Duterte's war on drugs began
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a meeting with soldiers at Camp Capinpin in Tanay, in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 14, 2017

Human rights groups say around 9,000 people have been killed in the Philippines since President Duterte announced his war on drugs last year.

They were killed during police drug raids or by unidentified assailants.

More recently, senior officials such as police officers and politicians believed to be involved in drug trafficking, have also been targeted.

RECOMMENDED

Many areas where drug dealing was rife have now become safe.

TRT World's Asia Reporter Shamim Chowdhury reports from the country's capital, Manila.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts