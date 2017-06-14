The sanctions imposed by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states on Qatar have been a blessing for Mohammed Kuwari and his al-Rawa brand of yoghurt. With competing Saudi products off the shelves, his business is booming.

"Our sales doubled! There's lots of production as you can see and we have a big share in the market now," said the 30-year-old dairy factory owner.

Previously he struggled to compete against products trucked in from Saudi firms like the Middle East's biggest dairy, Almarai.

But last week Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain imposed an economic and diplomatic boycott on Qatar, accusing the small Gulf state of funding terrorism and cosying up to their enemy Iran, which Qatar denies.

Disrupted

The measures have disrupted imports in Qatar, which buys most of its food from the neighbours that have ostracised it. Qatar's own mostly small consumer businesses say they are finding new suppliers, which could alter established trading patterns in the Gulf.

Plastic and cardboard that Kuwari's company uses to make packaging are stuck in containers in Dubai, he said.

"We were stunned at first. Our supply of raw materials was completely cut off," said Kuwari. "But we took action."