British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday promised a public inquiry into a fire that gutted a 24-storey apartment block killing at least 17 people.

The government has faced questions about how such a devastating blaze could have occurred after the building turned into a flaming torch in minutes in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fire engulfed the social housing block, where as many as 600 people lived in more than 120 apartments.

The death toll currently stands at 17, but there is speculation that could rise to triple figures as recovery teams scour the building.

"Sadly I can confirm that the number of people that have died is now 17," London police commander Stuart Cundy told reporters.

He said that number was expected to rise and firefighters, who rescued 65, have said they did not expect to find any more survivors. Asked if the death toll could exceed 100, Cundy said: "I'd like to hope that it isn't going to be triple figures."

He said the search of the gutted block might take months and some victims might never be identified.

Thirty-seven people remained in hospital, with 17 of them in critical care.

"Our absolute priority ... is identifying and locating those people who are still missing," Cundy said.

Shock turns into anger

Accounts of people trapped inside as the blaze destroyed everything around them, shouting for help, throwing children to safety and trying to escape through windows using makeshift ropes from bed sheets tied together left the nation in shock.

"It was so preventable, and that's why we're so angry," said Alia Al Ghabban, a veterinary receptionist who lives on the estate. "We thought there were going to be riots last night, and if it didn't (happen) last night, it will very soon."

The Syrian Solidarity Campaign said on its Facebook page that Mohammed al Haj Ali, a refugee from Syria studying engineering in London, was one of those who had been killed.