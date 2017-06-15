Venezuelan opposition lawmakers on Wednesday accused security forces of using excessive force during a raid to capture protesters in a middle-class apartment complex. The raid was carried out after security forces came under fire.

Videos of the raid show an armoured truck breaking through the gates of the Los Verdes complex during an operation that Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said resulted in the capture of 23 people who had been involved in attacks on security forces.

"These subjects were involved in violent acts in which several officials were injured by gunfire," Reverol said, describing clashes at a barricade close to the apartments as the trigger for the raid.

Los Verdes is located in a Caracas neighbourhood, where almost nightly clashes between the protesters and the government forces have been going on over the past two months.

The protests broke out in April, against government restrictions on the opposition and continuous shortages of basic consumer goods. With at least 68 dead since the beginning of the protests and the intensity of protests and government response increasing, Venezuela is warned against descending into even deeper political violence.

The government calls violent protesters "terrorists" who aim to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro, and says their attacks on police, the burning of vehicles, and the looting and arson attack on a court building this week delegitimise their cause.