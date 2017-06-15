WORLD
1 MIN READ
A Turkish-run orphanage on a troubled Philippine island
Around 10,000 orphans seek refuge in a Turkish-run orphanage on the troubled southern Philippine island of Mindanao.
A Turkish-run orphanage on a troubled Philippine island
The orphanage opened in 2012 and is home to 97 children aged between 7 and 14. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2017

The island of Mindanao in the southern Philippines is home to around 10,000 orphans.

Most of them lost one or both of their parents during many years of fighting between the Philippine state and rebels.

Many rely on relatives for support, but a few have managed to find permanent homes.

RECOMMENDED

"If I wasn't here, my mother would suffer. She would not be able to afford to send me to school. I may have been sent abroad to earn money. That's what happened to one of my sisters," says 14-year-old Hasena Mohamed, who has been living in a Turkish-run orphanage near the city of Cotabato since her father died fighting for the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

TRT World 's Shamim Chowdhury reports with more from Cotabato.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt