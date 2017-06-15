A town in central Zambia has one of the highest rates of lead pollution in the world.

The lead mine near Kabwe was shut down more than two decades ago, but lead in the soil is toxic and is reportedly causing learning difficulties in children.

Many young men also scavenge the remains of the mine to sell the mineral on the black market, despite the ill effects on their health.

The Zambian government has launched a project to address the health and economic concerns of those involved.