Tourists and businesses have welcomed the EU's abolition of mobile phone roaming charges within the European Economic Area, which came into effect on Thursday.

For the past 10 years there's been gradual reductions in the cost of using a phone abroad.

The European Union clinched a deal in February to cap wholesale charges telecom operators each pay when people use their phone in other countries.

The cost of making international phone calls will still be regulated.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.