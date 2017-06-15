WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU scraps mobile roaming charges
The European Union clinched a deal in February to cap wholesale charges telecom operators each pay when people use their phone in other countries.
Providers have long fought over who would foot the bill with wide differences in domestic prices and consumption. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2017

Tourists and businesses have welcomed the EU's abolition of mobile phone roaming charges within the European Economic Area, which came into effect on Thursday.

For the past 10 years there's been gradual reductions in the cost of using a phone abroad.

The European Union clinched a deal in February to cap wholesale charges telecom operators each pay when people use their phone in other countries.

The cost of making international phone calls will still be regulated.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

Providers have long fought over who would foot the bill with wide differences in domestic prices and consumption.

But provisions have been put in place to ensure consumers don't take advantage.

Head of Digital and Media Team at the Federation of German Consumer Organisation, Lina Ehrig said:

"We are trying to make sure that a German customer – for example – doesn't buy a French SIM card to get cheaper tariffs and then use it in Germany so a fair use has been included."

While Europe dials in a new era, the changes may not last for British travellers with Brussels keen to demonstrate the benefits of remaining in the EU.

SOURCE:Reuters
