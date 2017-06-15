Turkey expects Saudi Arabia's King Salman to lead an effort to resolve the Qatar crisis, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding that imposing sanctions and embargoes would not help remedy the situation.

Cavusoglu will be heading to Saudi Arabia on Friday to hold talks on the Qatar dispute.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with his Tunisian counterpart Khemaies Jhinaoui, Cavusoglu said that Turkey maintained its impartiality in the spat and was pushing ahead with efforts to solve it.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Doha.

"We want to hear the views of Saudi Arabia regarding possible solutions and will share with them our views in a transparent way ... We pay a great attention to our relations with them," he said.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have broken off ties and imposed an economic blockade on Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and courting regional rival Iran - allegations Doha denies.

​Montreal meeting

Gulf states and Egyptian transport ministers are meeting at the UN aviation agency's headquarters in Canada, in what is their first direct talks since a diplomatic row erupted last week that led to the economic blockade of Qatar.

International Civil Aviation Organisation (or ICAO) - a UN agency that regulates international air travel under the Chicago Convention - said that the talks would seek a "consensus-based solution" that addressed "current regional concerns."

Qatar had asked ICAO to intervene after its Gulf neighbours closed their airspace to Qatar flights.

"This blockade is unprecedented, and it is in direct contradiction to the convention that guarantees rights to civil overflight. We call upon ICAO to declare this an illegal act. We are not a political body, we are an airline, and this blockade has stripped us of the rights which are guaranteed to us," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said on Wednesday.