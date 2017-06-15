The death toll of the Al Shabab-claimed car bomb and gun attack on a busy hotel and adjacent restaurant in the Somali capital reached 19 on Thursday, a police officer said on Thursday.

In a separate incident later in the day, at least two soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb, planted by Al Shabab, struck a car carrying government troops in Central Shabelle outside the capital, the military said.

In the Wednesday evening attack, a car driven by a suicide bomber rammed into the Posh Hotel in south Mogadishu before gunmen rushed into Pizza House, an adjacent restaurant, and took 20 people hostage. Posh Hotel is the only venue with a discotheque in the capital.

District police chief Abdi Bashir said Somali security forces took back control of the restaurant at midnight after the gunmen had held hostages inside for several hours. Five of the gunmen were killed, Bashir said.

"We are in control of the hotel but it was mostly destroyed by the suicide bomber," he said.

Ahmed Mohamud Adow, the spokesman for the country's interior ministry, said the dead included a Syrian national who worked at the restaurant. He did not identify the dead Syrian who local residents said worked as a chef at Pizza House.

Another 27 civilians were taken to hospital with various injuries, ambulance services said. Witnesses said the attack was launched after the iftar dinner for customers who were fasting for Ramadan. Most were still inside relaxing.