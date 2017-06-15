A suicide bomber killed at least six people and wounded 10 more in an attack at mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, security officials and local media reported.

The suspected bomber tried to enter the the Al Zahra mosque - used by Kabul's Shia minority - but was blocked by police, setting off a gun battle, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

The attacker then took refuge in a kitchen before detonating a bomb.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Amaq news agency said.

The attack came as mosques around the city were crowded for a night of religious observances as part of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

TRT World'sBilal Sarwary has more details from Kabul.