The prospect of long-lasting peace between Israel and Palestine relies on a piece of land, Gaza. Several wars have been fought to control this tiny strip of land that is one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

In 1948, when Israel declared its statehood, many Palestinians were pushed out of their homes from across Palestine. Several sought refuge in Gaza. Ever since, it became the home to a vast majority of the population displaced by constant land grabs that the Israeli state aided to settle tens of thousands of Jewish people fleeing from war.

In 1967, the neighbouring Arab nations launched a war against the settlers. But with the support of the US, the Israeli army occupied additional swathes of land, including Gaza, in just six days.

After years of clashes and negotiations, Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, and in 2006, Hamas was democratically elected. A year later, in 2007, Hamas took control of the strip from the forces loyal to Fatah.

This did not go well with the Israeli government, for whom Hamas is a "terrorist" organisation. It continues to tighten its grip on Palestinians imposing a blockade via land, sea and air, restricting the access to essential supplies and commodities.

It has been 10 years since Hamas took over the Gaza Strip, which it controls it independently.

So who are Hamas?

Hamas are a Palestinian political resistance movement that presents itself as the defender of the people in Gaza, that lies on the east, bordering Egypt. It also has an armed wing called the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades.

The group was elected by Palestinians in 2006, in the Legislative Authority elections defeating Fatah, and took control of Gaza Strip in 2007.

Hamas in Arabic stands for "Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamia," or Islamic Resistance Movement.

How did Hamas enter Palestinian politics?

Founded by Sheikh Ahmed Yassin and Abdel Aziz al Rantisi in 1987, during the Palestinian uprising or Intifada against the Israeli occupation of West Bank and Gaza, Hamas set out as a welfare organisation providing education, setting up of food banks, medical facilities and other basic necessities.

In its formative years, Hamas's leadership was closely associated with Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood. It didn't pose any military threat to Israel in its initial years; some Israeli politicians even encouraged the group's welfare policies and began to perceive it as an alternative to the Fatah party and its leader, Yasser Arafat, who led an armed resistance movement against Israel.

But when Hamas revealed its founding charter in public in 1988, it called for war against the state of Israel. The group soon became Israel's major foe in the decades-old conflict.

On the other hand, Fatah softened its stance against Israel, shunning violence, turning to participatory democracy and fighting local elections in West Bank.

Initially like Hamas, Fatah also believed in liberating Palestine through armed resistance. But over the decades Fatah's stance and relation with Israel evolved on peaceful terms.

In 1993, the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), an umbrella organisation comprised of Fatah, Hamas and several other political outfits, accepted Israel's right to exist and in turn, it was recognised as the legitimate representative of Palestinians.

Thus began the negotiations for peace between Israelis and Palestinians. But this did not go well with Hamas. And when Fatah lost its majority in the parliamentary elections to Hamas in 2006, the two groups got further detached.

In May 2011, they signed a reconciliation deal. The differences were partially resolved with both the groups focusing on establishing the state of Palestine.

In April 2014, Fatah and Hamas agreed to form a national government and hold elections, but that did not mature because Israel launched a bombing campaign over Gaza in July 2014.