Capitol Hill shooter vented against Republicans on social media
Congressman Steve Scalise, the number three Republican in the US House of Representatives, was shot in the left hip, suffering broken bones, injuries to internal organs and severe bleeding.
Police investigators are seen outside the house of Virginia shooting suspect James Hodgkinson in Belleville, Illinois, US, June 14, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 15, 2017

A barrage of gunshots ripped through an open field in Alexandria, Virginia as Republican lawmakers practised baseball ahead of an annual charity game.

The gunman, who had posted angry messages against President Donald Trump and other Republicans on social media, opened fire on a group of Republican lawmakers and colleagues.

The attacker was wounded in a gunfight with Capitol Hill police at the scene and later died.

TRT World correspondent Azadeh Ansari reports from the scene.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
