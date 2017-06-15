Two men have been arrested over a brawl in Washington DC between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security personnel, his supporters and protesters, according to a statement by Washington police on Wednesday.

The melee outside the Turkish ambassador's residence, which injured eleven people, happened during President Erdogan's visit to the United States last month.

Police said one of those arrested is accused of felony aggravated assault and misdemeanour assault. The second man faces two felony assault charges and a misdemeanour assault charge.

The police did not say if the men were protesters, supporters of Erdogan, or part of the Turkish president's security detail.

The Turkish Embassy blamed the violence on demonstrators linked to the outlawed PKK, which Turkey and the United States consider a terrorist group.

Ankara summoned the US ambassador in late May to protest the treatment of Turkish security officials in the US during Erdogan's visit.