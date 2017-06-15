India cruised into the final of the Champions Trophy after a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Thursday, setting up a clash with old rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

A masterful unbeaten 123 from Rohit Sharma steered defending champions India to victory with nearly 10 overs to spare after they were set a target of 265 by Bangladesh, playing in their first semifinal of a major tournament.

Sharma shared a 178 run partnership with Virat Kohli, who ended unbeaten on 96 as India delivered a composed and classy batting display.

Bangladesh's bowling attack never managed to create any real pressure on what was a good batting track and they will also feel they failed to put up a big enough target.

An entertaining 123 run third wicket partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim put Bangladesh in a strong position but their middle order failed to fully capitalise on that foundation.

Bangladesh ended their 50 overs on 264 for seven after Tamim top scored with 70 and Mushfaqir made 61, but with a stronger middle and lower order contribution they would have expected to reach around 300.