The PKK terror group attacked Turkish institutions and private property across Europe last year, the EU's top law enforcement body said on Thursday.

"A number of incidents targeting Turkish institutions, cultural premises and properties occurred in several EU Member States," Europol said in a report.

Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Romania and Switzerland are the countries where the PKK openly conducts propaganda and fund-raising activities, according to the report titled "EU Terrorism Situation and Trend Report 2017".

"Five IED attacks against Turkish government buildings and cultural associations were reported by France. Belgium also reported incidents between Turkish and Kurdish groups involving the use of arson and explosives. Germany reported various incidents," the report said.

"Turkish properties and institutions were damaged by incendiary devices. In one arson incident, the damage amounted to at least €2 million [$2.2M]," Europol said.

The PKK is designated a terror group by Turkey, the EU and the United States.

PKK collects $6 million in France

The terrorist group is well organised and has strong support in France, Italy and Switzerland, the report said.

"In France, it operated a legal front, which includes the Conseil Kurde de France (CDK-F) and the Centre d'information du Kurdistan (CIK); and a clandestine branch aimed at collecting funds, using violence in some cases," the report said.

"In France alone, the fundraising campaign is believed to have yielded €5.3 million [$6M]," it said.