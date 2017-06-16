President Donald Trump will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and clamp down on US business dealings with the island's military in a visit to Miami on Friday.

The move rolls back parts of former President Barack Obama's historic opening to America's former Cold War foe.

Visiting the home of many Cuban exiles in the United States, Trump will issue a presidential directive to reverse some of the loosened regulations that Obama introduced after a 2014 breakthrough with Havana to improve ties for the first time in decades.

TRT World's Harry Horton has more on the story from Washington DC.

Trump will outline stricter enforcement of a long-time ban on Americans going to Cuba as tourists and will seek to prevent US dollars from being used to fund what the new US administration sees as a repressive military-dominated government.

But, facing pressure from US business and some of his fellow Republicans to avoid turning back the clock completely in relations with communist-ruled Cuba, he also will leave intact many of Obama's steps toward normalisation.

Cubans crestfallen at Trump's move against detente

Cubans said they were crestfallen to be returning to an era of frostier relations with the US as the news spread that Trump was set to roll back Obama's opening to Cuba.

"It hurts to be going backwards. To roll back the engagement will only manage to isolate us from the world," said Havana resident Marta Deus, who will try to tune into Trump's speech in Miami.

Deus recently set up an accountancy firm and courier service, to cater to a private sector that has flourished since Obama and Cuban leader Raul Castro began to normalise relations.

"We need clients, business, we need the economy to move and by isolating Cuba, they will only manage to hurt many Cuban families and force companies to close," she said.

The 2014 deal sparked widespread euphoria in Cuba and raised hopes for an improvement in its ailing economy.