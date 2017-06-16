A $1.2 million illegal shipment of scales from the critically endangered pangolin have been uncovered in Malaysia, officials said on Friday, the second such seizure in a week.

Customs officials at Kuala Lumpur International Airport discovered 16 boxes of the smuggled scales weighing almost 400 kilogrammes (880 pounds).

It was further evidence that trade in the world's most heavily trafficked mammal remains a major problem despite concerted efforts to clamp down.

Last Friday, customs officers seized almost 300 kilogrammes of scales from the creatures, which are also known as "scaly anteaters."

Both shipments had come from Ghana and been transported by Turkish Airlines.

Pangolins – docile mammals with a thick armour – are indigenous to parts of Southeast Asia and Africa.

Their meat is considered a delicacy in China and their scales are sometimes used in the production of crystal methamphetamine. Its body parts are also used as an ingredient in traditional medicine in parts of Asia – particularly China – and Africa.