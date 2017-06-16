Earlier this month, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) that rules from the Iraqi city of Erbil announced that it would be holding an independence referendum, in what Kurdish quarters have hailed as the realisation of a long-held Kurdish dream. The Kurds will embark on a bid to stake out territory they claim is theirs, carving off large swaths of northern Iraq in the process.

Despite Kurdish optimism, however, it is likely that this rash push for independence at a time of great regional instability is doomed to failure.

Kurdish rights in Iraq

Kurdish political groups have long argued that the Kurds have a right to self-determination, enshrined under international law as a fundamental right. According to these arguments, the Kurds have suffered under British imperial ambitions and various Iraqi regimes since modern Iraq was created in 1920, and they now want to strike out their own path and go it alone.

However, their arguments of "self-determination" – citing abuses and atrocities committed against the Kurdish people – lose weight when juxtaposed by Kurdish actions in Iraq. Not only were the Kurds militant from the get-go in Iraq, but they also worked with foreign powers to undermine the state and give no opportunity for peace.

Unlike Iran, Syria, and Turkey to an extent – all of whom have significant Kurdish populations – Iraq was historically far more open-handed towards their Kurdish minority. As the eminent Middle East scholar Edmund Ghareeb revealed in his book "The Kurdish Question in Iraq", for almost a decade starting from 1969, the Iraqi government was the first to recognise a number of Kurdish rights and aspirations.

Under the leadership of Saddam Hussein – who was in de facto control at the time – the Kurdish new year, Nowruz, was recognised as a national Iraqi holiday; the Kurdish language was to be taught in all schools and universities; a large portion of Nineveh governorate was carved out to form the Dohuk governorate (a long-held Kurdish demand); and Kurdish books and publications were allowed to be publicly printed for the first time.

As a sign of how ahead of the times Iraq was in terms of Kurdish minority rights, many of the rights enjoyed by Kurds in Iraq simply do not exist under the Syrian regime of President Bashar al-Assad to this day, nor under the mullah regime in Iran. In fact, many of these rights did not exist in Turkey until the governing Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power and outstretched a hand of peace and brotherhood to the Kurds.

Kurdish crimes against Iraq

Iraq's reward, however, was continued belligerence, violence and terrorism. In particular, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) under Mustafa Barzani began to accept increasing amounts of military and financial support from Iran, then under the Shah who ruled Iran from 1941 until he was overthrown by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979. Kurdish militants began a campaign of deadly violence against the Iraqi authorities and wreaked havoc across the north of the country, shattering lives and livelihoods.