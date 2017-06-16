President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that he is personally under investigation as part of a widening probe into alleged Russian meddling in last year's US presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign, an inquiry that has cast a shadow over his five months in office.

"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump did not specify who he was referring to, but he appeared to be questioning the integrity of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the US Justice Department's No. 2 official.

Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller on May 17 as special counsel to head the inquiry into the Russia matter.

Rosenstein wrote a memo in May to Trump strongly criticising FBI Director James Comey's performance.

While the Trump administration initially said that letter was the reason the president fired Comey on May 9, Trump later said he did so because of the "Russia thing."