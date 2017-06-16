WORLD
Turkey's FM heads to Riyadh to mediate the Qatar crisis
Turkey, which backs Qatar, has sought to solve the issue through diplomacy, saying the rift is detrimental to the Islamic world.
The coast line in Doha, Qatar, June 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

Countries are stepping up diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute between Qatar and its regional neighbours.

Qatar is facing a severe economic and diplomatic boycott by Saudi Arabia and its regional allies who cut ties last week, in the worst rift among Gulf Arab states in years.

They accuse Qatar of funding terrorism and cosying up to Iran, all of which Qatar denies.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives in Riyadh on Friday for a meeting with King Salman and the Saudi government in the latest effort at mediation.

Key to a solution will be dealing with the blacklist of Qatar-linked people and institutions Saudi Arabia and its allies allege support terrorism and Iran.

But as TRT World'sNicole Johnston discovers in Doha, that won't be easy, and Qatar won't be bullied.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
