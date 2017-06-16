Countries are stepping up diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute between Qatar and its regional neighbours.

Qatar is facing a severe economic and diplomatic boycott by Saudi Arabia and its regional allies who cut ties last week, in the worst rift among Gulf Arab states in years.

They accuse Qatar of funding terrorism and cosying up to Iran, all of which Qatar denies.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrives in Riyadh on Friday for a meeting with King Salman and the Saudi government in the latest effort at mediation.