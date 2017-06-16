Israeli security forces shot dead three Palestinians who carried out shooting and stabbing attacks in which an Israeli border policewoman was killed in Jerusalem on Friday, police said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks, the group's Amaq news agency said. But Hamas, the Palestinian resistance group that runs the Gaza Strip, dismissed the claim, saying the attackers had come from among its own ranks and the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The attacks occurred simultaneously in two areas near the Damascus gate of Jerusalem's walled old city.

At one scene, two Palestinians were shot dead after opening fire at and trying to stab a group of Israeli police officers, police said. At the other, a Palestinian fatally stabbed a border policewoman before being shot dead by police.

A second Israeli officer was also injured in the attacks.