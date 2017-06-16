Venezuelan legislators and opposition leaders on Thursday staged protests against President Nicolas Maduro aboard buses and trains in the capital Caracas in an effort to bypass blockades of street demonstrations by security forces.

Maduro's adversaries have for more than two months been holding marches and rallies that are routinely cut short by troops and police, resulting in clashes that have left at least 71 people dead.

"Our message is going to travel all the stations of the subway," said opposition deputy Juan Mejia before boarding a Caracas subway train.

"Our message will reach all those Venezuelans who have expressed a desire for a different country, but who have to go out and get their daily bread to help their family."

Mejia said that employees of the capital's subway, which has for years been closely controlled by the ruling Socialist Party, made announcements over loudspeakers warning of delays due to "a group of opposition sympathizers."

Maduro's critics say he is seeking to forge dictatorship through a legislative super body known as a constituent assembly to be elected on July 30 in a vote opposition leaders say is rigged in favour of the Socialists.