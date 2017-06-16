A Pakistani man who took his pet lioness for a ride in the back of a pickup truck was charged with public harassment on Thursday after footage from startled bystanders went viral.

In the video posted on social media, the big cat can be seen reclining in the bed of the truck, a paw lolling over the ledge and seemingly unfazed by the heavy traffic inching through a chaotic street in the city of Karachi.

The clip has been viewed over a million times on Facebook, where people criticised the owner for cruelty and suggested he was showing off his wealth.

Pedestrians jostling through the cars stumble into clawing range, but the lion, which is wearing a collar and a leash held by a man in the vehicle, just yawns.

In the video a woman can be heard asking: "Who will take responsibility if something were to happen?" and wondering whether the animal is an endangered breed.