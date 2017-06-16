As for tweets denouncing Qatar, Trump's subordinates have chosen to ignore rather than follow their boss. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and US Defence Secretary James Mattis have tried their best to continue with business as usual, as much as they can.

It's only possible to guess at what's going through Trump's mind here. One possibility is that Trump knows a brazen and boisterous stance will distract from looming scandal at home. Another possibility is that Trump heard from both Israeli and Gulf officials on his trip last month that Iran is the gravest threat the region faces, and that Qatar is in league with Tehran.

Convincing Trump of something might seem like a triumph by the Gulf. However, to borrow a phrase from the late American musician Prince, by trying to play Trump, Qatar's foes have indeed played themselves.

"The president seems to be acting on his own...His own views that are just spontaneously coming out, sometimes in tweets, divorced from any coherent process," said Philip Gordon, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank.

That the Saudi bloc cannot rely on Trump doesn't necessarily put the region, or Qatar, in a better situation. The diplomatic dispute is likely to drag on without resolution. The traditional mediating diplomatic force in the Middle East isn't just holding back, but has become another unpredictable factor

"The United States is the one country with the most leverage on both sides and the closest ties to both sides," Gordon continued. "Trump's actions have inflamed the crisis rather than helped to resolve them. And if the United States is just going to take a position—or at least the commander in chief of the United States is just going to take the position that is totally going with one side rather than the other, then there's not a lot of place to produce that mediating outcome."

If the super rich residents of glowing, gilded cages in Riyadh and Dubai think they can rely on Trump to come through to help them further isolate Qatar, then they can add themselves to the long list of people Trump has effortlessly conned. The Saudi and Emirati royal families are just way wealthier than the usual run of such people; Trump University students, who paid thousands for worthless degrees, and the hapless voters of American coal country, who believed Trump could somehow bring back jobs to the region.

If the Saudis are betting on Trump to come through on major promises he made to them on his trip, they should remember that Trump doesn't even come through for construction contractors, who have had to sue him for payments.

The Saudis might have gotten a blank check from Trump, but that check could still bounce.

Whether they realise it or not, what the Saudis are taking advantage of is the White House's willful neglect of the American diplomatic community. Since taking office, Trump has successfully filled only a few of the almost two hundred ambassadorships around the world. Tillerson, for his part, only has so many strings he can pull in the Gulf petroleum business to make up for his boss's bizarre and self-incriminating social media habits.

The Saudi-led coalition against Qatar wants to reign in its independence as a media, economic, and regional power, but whether they can rely on the US to help them in this endeavour is doubtful. And it's not just because Trump is untrustworthy. Despite his fiery rhetoric directed at Iran, the United States needs to keep a dialogue open with Iran, as both countries coordinate efforts against Daesh in Iraq. To do that, Washington needs that CENTCOM base in Doha.

Saudi is trying to shakedown Qatar. Trump, who lived through New York City in the seventies, knows how a shakedown works. It means intimidating someone until they give in to your demands. But if the Saudis think that they'll get much more commitment than just a comment and a few tweets, they're mistaken.