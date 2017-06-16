WORLD
Erdogan discusses Gulf crisis with leaders of Qatar, France
Speaking via teleconference, the three leaders agreed stay in close cooperation, and keep the dialogue to end the current crisis.
President Erdogan has been a staunch supporter of Qatar since the start of the Gulf crisis. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

Turkish President Erdogan has discussed the recent gulf crisis with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani on Friday.

Speaking via teleconference, the three leaders agreed stay in close cooperation, and keep the dialogue to end the current crisis.

Earlier on Friday, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Riyadh for a meeting with King Salman, while the US and UK have joined calls for a de-escalation of the situation.

The three exchanged views on the Qatar crisis with a view to immediately ease tension in the region.

The leaders reportedly stressed that only dialogue and negotiations will resolve the current tension, and called for support for efforts towards this end.

On June 5, five Arab countries -- Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Yemen abruptly cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar denied the accusations, calling the moves to isolate it diplomatically "unjustified".

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from Doha, Qatar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
