The Pentagon is preparing to send as many as 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said on Thursday, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third US commander-in-chief.

At that level, the deployment would be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump's presidency.

The decision by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis could be announced as early as next week, the official said. It follows Trump's move to give Mattis the authority to set troop levels and seeks to address assertions by the top US commander in Afghanistan that he does not have enough forces to help Afghanistan's army against a resurgent Taliban insurgency.

However, the Pentagon cautioned that no final decision had been made.

"No decisions have been made," said Defense Department spokesman Jeff Davis, when asked about the reported troop increase.

The bulk of the additional troops will train and advise Afghan forces, according to the administration official, who was not authorised to discuss details of the decision publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

A smaller number would be assigned to counter terror operations against the Taliban and Daesh, the official said.

America's longest running conflict