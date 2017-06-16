WORLD
2 MIN READ
More than 1,000 refugees rescued off Libya's coast
Since the EU and Turkey have stopped boats from setting off for Greece, Italy has become the main gateway to Europe. Last year, more than 65,000 refugees arrived there.
More than 1,000 refugees rescued off Libya's coast
A rescue team member cuts the migrants' dinghy after the rescue operation by &quot;Save the Children&quot; NGO crew from the ship Vos Hestia in the Mediterranean sea off Libya coast, June 15, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

Humanitarian rescue ships picked up more than 1,000 migrants from nine rubber and wooden boats off the coast of Libya on Thursday, Italy's coast guard said.

The Vos Hestia, operated by Save the Children, rescued more than 100 migrants, most of them from Bangladesh, from a rubber dinghy about 21 miles off the coast of Libya in international waters.

Earlier on Thursday, another non-governmental group, Proactiva Open Arms, said Libyan coast guard officials fired into the air as an act of intimidation while it was rescuing 11 people from a small boat.

No one was injured and the migrants were taken on board the humanitarian vessel. The Libyan coast guard was not immediately available to comment.

RECOMMENDED

Arrivals of migrants to Italy are up almost 18 percent on the same period last year, more than 65,000, Italy's Interior Ministry said.

Since the European Union and Turkey agreed to shut down boat migrants setting off for Greece last year, Italy is Europe's main entry point for refugees and migrants. A record 181,000 migrants arrived on Italy's shores last year.

Smugglers, who operate with impunity in Libya, cram migrants onto unseaworthy boats and send them toward international waters, where humanitarian ships come to their aid.

All of Thursday's rescues were performed by NGOs, Italy's coast guard said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt