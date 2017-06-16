Over 100,000 civilians remain trapped behind Daesh lines in Mosul with a US-backed government offensive to recapture the Iraqi city entering its ninth month, the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday.

"These civilians are basically held as human shields in the Old City," said the presiding UNHCR representative in Iraq, Bruno Geddo, referring to Mosul's historic district where the militants are besieged by Iraqi government forces.

"There is hardly any food, water, electricity, fuel. These civilians are living in increasingly worsening situation of penury and panic because they are surrounded by fighting."

The Old City "is a very dense labyrinth, a maze of alleyways where fighting will have to be done on foot, house by house," said Geddo.

Some 200,000 people were estimated to be trapped behind Daesh lines in May, but the number has since declined as government forces have thrust further into the inner city.

Since the battle to retake Mosul began nine months ago, an estimated 862,000 people have been displaced from the city, although 195,000 have since returned, mainly to the liberated east of the city.