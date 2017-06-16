BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Messaging start-up Slack draws interest from Amazon
A deal could value the company at at least $9 billion. Slack is a platform where employees can send messages, collaborate, organise and share files.
Messaging start-up Slack draws interest from Amazon
By Staff Reporter
June 16, 2017

Slack Technologies Inc, a corporate chat room startup, has received inquiries about a potential takeover from technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

A deal could value the company at at least $9 billion, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Slack declined to comment, while Amazon did not immediately respond to request for comment.

RECOMMENDED

Slack is a platform where employees can send messages, collaborate, organise and share files.

The technology also integrates with a wide variety of business software – such as Salesforce.com Inc and Microsoft Corp's Skype.

The San Francisco-based company has raised more than $500 million from venture capitalists and was valued at $3.8 billion at its last private financing round a year ago.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt