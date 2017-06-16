Khaled Meshaal on Hamas' new charter and Palestinian resistance
Khaled Meshaal on Hamas' new charter and Palestinian resistanceWe chat with former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal about the political group's new charter, which advocates for Palestinians to resist against Zionists not Jews. He also reflects upon his own leadership of the movement.
Khaled Meshaal says Hamas, under its new charter, accepts the notion of the transitional Palestinian state along the 1967 borders. / Reuters
Mohamed TahaMohamed Taha
June 16, 2017

The Palestinian cause of statehood is in crisis. The peace process that offered some hope of progress in the 1990s has imploded, with Israel annexing more land for settlements and building more walls that seem to doom prospects for a two-state solution – or any solution.

Khaled Meshaal is the former leader of the Hamas party, the Palestinian political group that controls the Gaza Strip. Its secularist rival, Fatah, controls the West Bank, with the geographic lines drawn following a brutal Palestinian civil war after Hamas won elections in 2006. Critics of Fatah say it serves as an accomplice to the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, clamping down on political dissent and enforcing order on behalf of the Israeli government.

In a wide-ranging interview with TRT World's Imran Garda, Meshaal describes his vision for the future of Palestinian resistance to Israeli rule and what a revamped charter for Hamas means for its relations with Israel and a future peace process.

Is Hamas changing? This is a new charter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
