Several areas in India-administered Kashmir were put under lockdown on Saturday in response to strikes called by pro-Independence groups after violence left 11 people dead including six Indian policemen, three rebels and two civilians a day earlier.

The strikes were called in response to the killing of two civilians by the Indian soldiers on Friday following protests sparked by a gun battle in south Kashmir's Kulgam district in which three rebel fighters were killed.

Police said the civilians were part of protesters who threw stones with an intention to disturb the operation and "give chance to holed up militants to escape."

In a separate pre-dusk shootout, six Indian policemen were killed in south Kashmir's Achabal area on Friday further heightening tensions in the disputed Himalayan region.

Rising tempers

On Saturday, a massive funeral was held for the rebels in south Kashmir, reports said.