The Twitter account of Al Jazeera network's Arabic language channel was restored after a temporary suspension on Saturday.

The @ajarabic account resumed, with a message saying: "We bring the attention of our followers to the fact that our main al jazeera account @ajarabic is now working again."

"The account of al Jazeera on twitter @ajarabic is currently suspended due to what seems to be an organised campaign and we are doing the necessary work to get the service back," Al Jazeera said on another of its Twitter accounts for its breaking news service after the Twitter account was blocked earlier during the day.

No comment was immediately available from Twitter.