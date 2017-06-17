Scotland beat Australia for the first time in more than four years on Saturday, winning 24-19 in Sydney to avenge two consecutive narrow defeats, including a controversial World Cup exit.

Both teams scored three tries apiece but accurate goal kicking and strong defence in the last quarter saw Scotland secure victory in front of 30,721 fans.

It was Scotland's first win against the Wallabies since 2012 and ends a run of three straight defeats by Australia, including the 2015 World Cup quarterfinal loss that was decided by a last minute Bernard Foley penalty contentiously awarded by referee Craig Joubert.

"I'm really proud of the effort the players put it in. The last 15 minutes were fresh in our minds, so it required a lot of effort," said Scotland coach Gregor Townsend.

It was a triumph for captain John Barclay, who has been on the wrong end of close recent results against Australia.

"For some reason whenever we've played each other in the last couple of years it's been very close. For us it's nice to end up on the right side of it," Barclay said.

Scots dominate much of the match

Scotland led for much of the match, enjoying a five-point lead at the half-time interval.

Early Scottish dominance of the ball saw them score the first try of the match as they punished an Australian error.