Television advertising rates for Sunday's cricket final between rivals Pakistan and India are 10 times the normal price, industry sources said, as millions of fans are expected to tune in for a clash that last time ranked among the six most-watched sporting events.

Pakistan, the lowest-ranked team at the Champions Trophy tournament, upset host and favourites England to set up a final with defending champions India, feeding a frenzy for a game that commands a fanatical following in the region and among its diaspora.

A 30-second spot during the final to be broadcast by Rupert Murdoch's Star Sports is expected to cost nearly $155,500, far higher than the $15,500 that advertisers pay on average for most Indian shows.

Most of the spots pre-booked

Most of the TV spots for the final, to be played in London, were pre-booked with firms such as Nissan Motor, Intel Corp, Emirates, Chinese mobile maker Oppo and Indian tyre maker MRF signed up as commercial partners for the tournament.

Fewer than 10 percent of the slots are left for the final, a person in the sports broadcasting industry said.

Companies still wanting to air their ads will be paying a higher rate than those who pre-booked, said the person, who did not want to be named, citing business confidentiality.

Before the Champions Trophy, the last time India and Pakistan played a one-day international was during the 2015 World Cup.

That game, won by India, was one of the top-six most viewed sporting events, along with the soccer World Cup final and Usain Bolt's 100-metre sprint at the 2012 Olympic Games, the sports broadcasting industry source said.

Troubled history

Cricket between the neighbours and nuclear rivals has been limited because of their longstanding political disputes.