Seven US crew members were missing after a US Navy destroyer collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel in southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, the Japanese Coast Guard reported on Saturday.

The US Navy said Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the USS Fitzgerald, was among two sailors medically evacuated and in stable condition after being taken to a naval hospital.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

"The USS Fitzgerald suffered damage on her starboard side above and below the waterline," the Navy said in a statement.

It said the full extent of damage to the ship and injuries to its crew were still being determined. The Fitzgerald was operating under its own power, "although her propulsion is limited".

A spokesman for the US 7th Fleet said earlier that the ship was heading back to Yokosuka under its own power at 3 knots and would likely dock in a couple of hours.

Situated at the approach to Tokyo bay, Yokosuka and the waters to its south are busy with commercial vessels sailing to and from Japan's two biggest container ports in Tokyo and Yokohama.