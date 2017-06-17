The Syrian regime declared a 48-hour ceasefire in the southern city of Daraa from Saturday, as mediators announced two separate attempts to convene new peace talks next month.

The regime's general command said the truce went into effect at noon local time "in support of local reconciliation efforts". The announcement came on the same day as the United Nations said it wanted to start a fresh round of peace talks between Syrian factions on July 10 in Geneva, and Russia said it hoped to hold talks in Kazakhstan's capital Astana on July 4-5.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor of the war, reported a cautious calm in the hours after the truce was announced.

Deraa is among the areas included in a "de-escalation zones" deal brokered by Russia, Iran and Turkey earlier this year.

But recent weeks have seen heavy clashes in Daraa city and the surrounding area, with civilians among those caught in the fighting and bombardment.

Rebels control around 60 percent of Daraa city, and the province as a whole is one of the last remaining bastions of opposition forces in the country.