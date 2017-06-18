Alexandria's eastern harbour is one of the oldest ports in the world. But divers and archaeologists on a mission to preserve history are more interested in what lies below the surface – the legendary old city of Alexandria in Egypt.

A team of Egyptian archaeologists is working to preserve sunken antiquities – nearly 11,000 of them – on the sea floor off Alexandria. The site is part of the submerged palace complex believed to have been the home of Queen Cleopatra.

The palace was submerged following an earthquake in the 5th Century.

Egypt's government hopes that along with the ruins in Alexandria, the ancient palace will help draw up to 12 million tourists a year.