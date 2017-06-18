The US-led coalition shot down a Syrian regime jet on Sunday in the southern Raqqa countryside during a combat mission against Daesh, the US military said.

US Central Command said the plane was downed "in collective self-defence of Coalition-partnered forces," identified as fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces near Tabqah.

The regime confirmed the report, saying the plane crashed and the pilot was missing. It said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon near a village called Rasafah.

The "flagrant attack was an attempt to undermine the efforts of the army as the only effective force capable with its allies ... in fighting terrorism across its territory," it said.