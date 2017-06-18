The bodies of missing sailors were found in flooded compartments of the USS Fitzgerald, the US Navy's Seventh Fleet commander said on Sunday. The US Navy's destroyer came close to sinking after a collision with a container ship off Japan which tore a gash under the warship's waterline.

An earlier statement from the navy had said the bodies of several sailors were found in the berthing compartments inside the guided missile destroyer. US Seventh fleet Commander Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin declined to say how many.

Calling the search off

The search at sea has been called off, he told a news conference at Yokosuka naval base.

Aucoin said the USS Fitzgerald could have foundered, or even sunk, but for the crew's desperate efforts to save the ship.

"The damage was significant. There was a big gash under the water," Aucoin said.

"A significant portion of the crew was sleeping" when the destroyer collided with the Philippine-flagged container ship, destroying the commander's cabin, he said.

The Fitzgerald is salvageable, he said, but repairs will likely take months. "Hopefully less than a year. You will see the USS Fitzgerald back," Aucoin said.

Aucoin was asked if damage on the starboard side indicated the US ship could have been at fault but he declined to speculate on the cause of the collision. Maritime rules suggest vessels are supposed to give way to ships on their starboard.

Notifying families

Japanese media said all seven of the sailors who had been reported missing were found dead.

The US Seventh Fleet said in a statement earlier on Sunday: "Divers were able to access the space and found a number of bodies." They were transferred to a US naval hospital for identification, it said.

"The families are being notified and being provided with the support they need during this difficult time," it said.