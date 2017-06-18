Gunmen on Sunday attacked a luxury resort just outside Mali's capital Bamako, killing two people in what the security minister called a terrorist attack. At least 36 guests were rescued.

Four gunmen arriving on motorbikes and a car stormed Le Campement Kangaba, a resort near Dougourakoro, to the east of the capital Bamako. The resort is a location frequented by foreigners during the weekend. Malian security forces backed by French troops were deployed to take control of the situation.

"At first we thought they were armed bandits but we know how armed bandits operate; they don't hold territory. So now we think it is a terrorist attack," Mali's Security Minister Salif Traore told journalists late Sunday outside the entrance to the resort, part of which was on fire.

Malian security forces, United Nations peacekeeping mission vehicles and French military armoured vehicles surrounded the resort and a helicopter circled overhead.

In another news conference later, Traore said Malian forces fatally shot two of the attackers but the other two escaped and were being pursued. An attacker had been wounded and fled, leaving a submachine gun and six bottles of explosives behind, the ministry said earlier.

"We're now in the process of combing the area to verify no one is hiding anywhere," Traore said.

One of victims killed in the attack was a French-Gabonese citizen, while the other has not yet been identified, Traore said. Both were killed by gunfire. At least two hotel staff workers and two guests were also wounded by bullets, he said.