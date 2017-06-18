Fakhar Zaman's thrilling ton and Mohammad Amir's three dismissals of India's top order led Pakistan to a stunning 180-run victory against their arch-rivals in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Fakhar capitalised on a lucky escape to strike a superb 114 and lift Pakistan to a commanding total of 338 for four. It was his maiden ODI hundred in just his fourth match at this level.

Fast bowler Amir ripped out India's top three batsmen before the defending champions subsided to 158 all out with 19.3 overs to spare.

"Fakhar is a great impact player, he played like a champion batsman today," Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said at the presentation ceremony.

Amir bowled brilliantly today but all my bowlers bowled really well. We have a young team and credit to my boys.

Pakistan had come into the tournament as the lowest-ranked team and lost heavily to India in their opening group match but they beat South Africa and Sri Lanka to make the semi-finals where they knocked out hosts England.

Fakhar hit 12 fours and three sixes before skying a catch off Hardik Pandya but Pakistan had the perfect platform to make the highest total in a Champions Trophy final.

Left-arm fast bowler Amir, whose career was almost ended on the other side of London's River Thames by a ban and jail term he received for his part in a spot-fixing scam during a 2010 Test against England at Lord's, finished with three for 16.

He dismissed Rohit Sharma (nought), India captain Virat Kohli (five) and Shikhar Dhawan (21) in a stunning new-ball spell.

Babar Azam chipped in with a solid 46 and Mohammad Hafeez struck three sixes in a punchy unbeaten 57 that left India needing to produce the highest successful run chase in the tournament's history to lift the trophy for the third time.

Amir's devastating spell